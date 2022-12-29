John Cena sends a message ahead of his return to WWE on SmackDown

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena sent a message ahead of his big return on SmackDown this week.

Kevin Owens recently revealed Cena as his mystery partner for a tag team match against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the last SmackDown of the year. The 16-time World Champion was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2021 where he was defeated by the Tribal Chief in a singles match. He was also present on RAW earlier this year in June, where he celebrated 20 years with the company.

The Cenation Leader recently took to Twitter to hype his return to the squared circle. He said:

ONE MORE DAY until #Smackdown in Tampa, FL! The LAST @WWE show of 2022 🗓️ A must-see MAIN EVENT 💥 CENA ✌️ and KO 👊 vs. ROMAN 🩸and SAMI 👨‍🦰 C U TOMORROW NIGHT!

Kevin Owens commented on working with John Cena in WWE

While Kevin Owens and John Cena may be on the same side of the ring come Friday, the duo have been fierce rivals in the past.

The Prizefighter made his main roster debut against the 16-time world champion in 2015 where he picked up one of the biggest victories of his career. The duo went on to have a prolonged feud.

KO recently commented on sharing the ring with Cena once again. The RAW star highlighted how surreal it is to stand in the squared circle with John Cena and Sami Zayn, two men he shares a rich history with.

"It's kind of crazy, you know it's all kind of full circle. I started with John when I came to WWE, and now he’s going to be my partner against Sami. Me and Sami have had so much history in WWE, let alone our entire careers. To be in that kind of situation now together, it’s all just so surreal. I’m just grateful for the chance to experience that stuff." (H/T TMZ)

It'll be interesting to see what's next in the ongoing Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens saga with the Bloodline. Roman Reigns' gesture towards the end of his segment with Zayn last week planted the seeds of doubt in many people's minds and the next chapter of this enthralling storyline could unfold on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

What do you think will happen on SmackDown? Sound off below and let us know!

