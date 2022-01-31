5 biggest questions from WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble hosted some big matches this year. Bobby Lashley got his hands on Brock Lesnar and defeated him to win the WWE Championship at the Premium Live Event.

Seth Rollins played mind games with Roman Reigns and got under his skin once again. The Tribal Chief got himself disqualified but retained his Universal Championship.

Will WWE continue the two men’s rivalry at the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia?

Doudrop impressed against Becky Lynch but could not defeat her for the RAW women’s title. Who will step up to Becky on the Red brand?

Many Hall of Famers returned for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Some of them made a big impact during the contest.

Will some of the legends have a few more matches in WWE before retiring again?

Edge & Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse to make a bold statement. It will be interesting to see if their rivalry continues. Will Phoenix stay back in the ring for a few more iconic matches?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from this year’s WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. How will WWE book the next chapter in the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins following Royal Rumble?

Seth Rollins looked like Roman Reigns’ biggest threat this year. The Visionary got in Roman’s head throughout the rivalry and appeared to make him pay at Royal Rumble.

Both men had a great contest where Rollins had the upper hand for a long time. He pushed Reigns to the limits and forced him to get disqualified in the contest.

The outcome protected both men, and it looks like a rematch will take place sooner rather than later. However, Reigns’ next big match will most likely be against Brock Lesnar.

How will WWE take the rivalry between Reigns and Rollins forward in the weeks to come?

Will The Visionary fall out of the title picture to make way for Lesnar, or will he take on The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber?

WWE @WWE



' mind games are next level so far in his #RoyalRumble SHIELD BOMB THROUGH THE TABLE. @WWERollins ' mind games are next level so far in his #UniversalTitle clash against @WWERomanReigns SHIELD BOMB THROUGH THE TABLE. 😱@WWERollins' mind games are next level so far in his #UniversalTitle clash against @WWERomanReigns! #RoyalRumble https://t.co/nbXm0vKunx

The outcome of the men’s Rumble match has changed the landscape of WWE. Lesnar is at the top once again and will look to get back at Reigns at WrestleMania.

Will that affect Rollins’ chances of defeating Reigns for the Universal Championship? Only time will tell.

Edited by Debottam Saha