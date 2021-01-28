WWE Royal Rumble: Top 5 Superstars with the most eliminations in a single match

The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting matches in WWE. In this battle royal, the company looks to create new Superstars every year. Over the years, the Royal Rumble has delivered many memorable moments, including surprise entrants and jaw-dropping eliminations.

Several stars often deliver impressive performances in the match. A select group of wrestlers will go down in history as the Iron Man in their respective Royal Rumble Match. These stars lasted longer than anyone else in the battle royal.

Other Superstars have stood out among their fellow competitors with dominant performances. This article offers a look at the five WWE Superstars who recorded the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble Match.

#1 Brock Lesnar (13) – WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Brock Lesnar and MVP in WWE

Exactly one year ago, Brock Lesnar delivered one of the most dominant performances in the history of Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He was the first entrant during the match, and he had an unforgettable run in the battle royal. Instead of the usual Royal Rumble commotion, this bout individually matched the next thirteen Superstars against Lesnar.

Once the countdown reached zero, a Superstar would walk out and face Lesnar inside the ring. "The Beast Incarnate" would then easily eliminate his opponent to prepare himself for the next entrant. In the process, Lesnar managed to gain a lot of heat from the fans who desperately wanted to see his elimination.

Brock Lesnar accomplished this during last year's #RoyalRumble, while @BraunStrowman accomplished it at the Greatest Royal Rumble. pic.twitter.com/L8aeRzqJAk — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 25, 2021

Lesnar ended the Royal Rumble dreams for thirteen different WWE Superstars that night. He registered the highest number of eliminations in a single match. It is important to note that he also used this opportunity to put over the likes of Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Drew McIntyre.

In the middle of the match Lesnar found himself inside the ring with Ricochet and Drew McIntyre. Ricochet then attacked Lesnar with a low blow, and McIntyre used the opportunity to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match.

The audience erupted with enthusiasm, as Lesnar’s elimination marked the beginning of the biggest year in McIntyre’s WWE career. Lesnar is also the only Superstar to have eliminated 13 men in a row.

Drew McIntyre eventually won this match, and he then challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He instantly became the biggest babyface in the company, and Lesnar ensured that McIntyre came across as a huge threat.

This Royal Rumble performance from Brock Lesnar lends some support to the argument that he delivers dedicated performances when he is enjoying his work. He danced to MVP's song, hugged Shelton Benjamin before eliminating him, and he acknowledged Keith Lee's strengths. To complete this brilliant performance, he also sold McIntyre's Claymore to perfection.