WWE Royal Rumble: Watch the moment two men won the iconic Rumble match in an amazing finish 

For WWE fans, its been a certainty almost every year for the last 27 years - win the Royal Rumble match, and you're rewarded with a main-event level match at Wrestlemania.

Ever since Yokozuna did it in 1993 - going on to down Bret Hart at Wrestlemania IX before being usurped by Hulk Hogan - winners of the mass melee match have been granted the ultimate prize.

One notable exception, however, remains the Royal Rumble match of 1994. One man didn't scoop a championship bout having outlasted everyone else at the January spectacular. One didn't, because two did!

That's right. So torn were WWE over which direction to go in for their title programme at Wrestlemania X - either Bret Hart or Lex Luger - they hedged their bets and went with both.

As we know, Luger went on to face Yozozuna first at 'Mania with Hart, who'd also wrestled his brother, Owen that night, facing the winner. The night's final bout saw Bret pin Yokozuna for the gold, but that is, for now, irrelevant. What's special is how they got to that point.

In fairness to Hart and Luger, I'd say they did it by executing the perfect finish. The plan was for them to tumble over the top rope and land on the arena floor at exactly the same time, thus making it impossible to identify the winner from the runner-up. That was all grand in theory, but how could you possibly ensure that the finish looked right on the night? Both men had to grasp hold of each other, fall more than 10 feet, and ensure all four feet landed on the floor at the same time, lest the whole thing be blown apart by a replay that was obviously conclusive, one way or another. They managed it with inch-perfect accuracy.

Confusion reigned, no-one knew what was going on or what to make of. The two Superstars did it so well, in fact, that they were able to show it from various angles, to help play up the tightness of the call. None of the angles yielded an answer, so President, Jack Tunney, did all he could do - he named both Lex Luger and Bret Hart "co winners" of the 1994 Royal Rumble.

It was a finish that, to that degree, has never been repeated and probably never could. That Hart went on to hold the WWE Championship four more times after this night and Luger floundered before leaving 18 months later is telling.

On that night, though, it was a Royal Rumble masterpiece.