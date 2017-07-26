WWE Rumor Killer: Paige responds to reports of an arrest warrant being issued against her

Could WWE Superstar Paige be arrested or is it just a rumor?

Page denies reports of her arrest warrant being out

Many smaller websites and news outlets recently reported that Orlando PD had allegedly issued an arrest warrant for WWE Superstar Paige following the altercation with Alberto El Patron at a Florida airport. Now Paige has tweeted saying that the reports regarding her arrest warrant being issued are false.

Love that rumor mill that the internet provides. Anyways. Happy Wednesday guys and gals ✌????️???? pic.twitter.com/xBSxdvxkLB — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 26, 2017

The incident made the headlines after TMZ reported the fight they had at the airport which ended with the local police detaining them for questioning.

Before the details and the audio recording came to light, Paige had tweeted that the altercation involved an unknown woman who had asked for a photograph with Alberto but after he refused, she threw a drink in his face, thereby causing the violent incident. Paige's story was proved false though, as the eyewitness came forward with an audio recording of the altercation at the airport.

TMZ published the audio file from an eye witness who had recorded the audio of the couple fighting at the airport which helped flesh out more details of the alleged domestic abuse incident.

Paige was also in the news recently after she posted a picture of herself with Alberto which got a huge reaction from her fans who were concerned about her physical health as she looked very skinny in the photo. She later posted another photo saying that it was her outfit that made her look so unhealthily skinny and she is in good health.