WWE Rumor Mill: An update on Sami Zayn's injury

It has emerged that the RAW man is suffering from not one but TWO ailments that could sideline him for some time.

Gary Cassidy 21 Jun 2018

Sami Zayn's injuries have been revealed

What's the story?

While it may have been no surprise that Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn on Sunday night at Money in the Bank, the lack of effort required to do so was emphasized when Zayn was missing the following night on WWE Raw.

Well, after rumors emerged that the Underdog from the Underground may be suffering from an injury, it has emerged that Zayn has two potentially significant injuries.

In case you didn’t know…

After a surprising heel turn during his time on SmackDown, it seemed that Sami Zayn's character had been given a much-needed refresh and, after being "fired" from SmackDown, Zayn and Owens came to Raw post-Mania.

Well, for most of Bobby Lashley's WWE return thus far, Zayn has proven to be a thorn in the side of Lashley, positioned to re-establish the former Impact Wrestling man with the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

It was surprising on Sunday night when Sami Zayn seemed unable to mount an attack on Bobby Lashley during a very one-sided pay-off to their feud at Money In The Bank, but it was soon revealed that Zayn had been working through a niggling injury which explained the short match.

Well, as per Pro Wrestling Sheet, Sami Zayn has been suffering from at least two injuries recently. Zayn's no stranger to shoulder injuries, as many of you will remember from his main roster debut against John Cena, but it turns out a knee injury has also surfaced to throw a spanner in the works.

What's next?

It has been noted that Sami Zayn may be taking some time off to recover from the injuries. You'd have to suspect that it may not be too serious since Zayn has been working through the injuries - even if the work has been limited.

While there's no timeline for the Raw man's return, we can expect more details will emerge after the medical assessment.

What would you like to see Sami Zayn do once he returns from injury? Let us know in the comments.