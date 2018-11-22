WWE Rumor Mill: Another Top RAW Superstar Injured

How serious is Ziggler's injury?

What’s the story?

Another day, another injury report comes to light. This time, it’s the Show-Off, Dolph Ziggler. Post Wrestling's John Pollock has a report that claims the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is working through an injury.

In case you didn’t know…

Ziggler has featured quite prominently post WrestleMania 34 ever since being drafted to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up. Even though his alliance with Drew McIntyre has the underlying agenda of putting over McIntyre, Ziggler has thrived under the spotlight with workhorse-like performances.

Ziggler was part of team Raw that comfortably defeated the men in blue at Survivor Series. He was, however, not in action on Raw as part of the segment that was used to write off Braun Strowman off television. Strowman himself is recuperating from an elbow injury and the supposed injury to Ziggler has only made matters worse for the WWE Creative.

The heart of the matter

According to Pollock of the Post Wrestling, Ziggler is dealing with an injured foot. What caused the injury is a mystery at this point including which foot he reportedly hurt. As of this writing, we’re not even sure whether he will miss any in-ring time as WWE has not put out an official statement.

The 6-time Intercontinental Champion is not expected to work a match at this weekend’s WWE Starrcade show as he is advertised without a sanctioned bout.

What’s next?

It would be interesting to see whether Ziggler does take some time off considering his heavy schedule from the past few months. WWE is already reeling from an injury crisis of sorts with most of the top superstars being sidelined. Ziggler has been one of the more prominent heels on Raw and his absence would force WWE to shake things up yet again.

However, by the looks of it Ziggler should be back in action before you know it, at least that’s what we hope for.

