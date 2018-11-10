WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage update on who booked Drew McIntyre-Kurt Angle match

Kurt Angle and Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

On this past week's RAW, Drew McIntyre and Kurt Angle closed the show, as they face each other in an exciting singles match. The match was won by McIntyre, who squashed and toyed with the Olympic medallist.

Now, Sports Illustrated have more backstage news about the match and who booked the match to make McIntyre look incredibly strong!

In case you didn't know...

By the looks of it, it seems like McIntyre will be the next guy following Roman Reigns departure from the WWE. The Scottish Superstar has for long touted to be the next big thing in WWE, and it seems like his time has come now.

McIntyre won the RAW tag team titles with Dolph Ziggler, just months after moving to the main roster. On RAW, he attacked Finn Balor after Balor's match against Bobby Lashley, firmly establishing himself as a top heel on RAW.

The heart of the matter

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has reported that the match between McIntyre and Angle was the Olympic gold medallist's idea, and that he presented it to Vince McMahon.

Angle then briefed McIntyre to make the Scottish Superstar look strong while he brutalized Angle.

In the match against Angle, McIntyre looked incredibly dominant, and got the win after using Angle's own finisher, the Angle Slam, after he had put Angle in the Angle Lock. Angle and McIntyre have faced each other in the past, when they both wrestled for TNA, back in 2016.

What's next?

The victory over Angle was a passing of the torch moment, as Angle put over McIntyre, who is set for big things in the WWE. McIntyre will be a part of Team RAW at Survivor Series in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match.