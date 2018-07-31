WWE Rumor Mill: Big change expected in Intercontinental Championship Match at SummerSlam?

Could we be in for a big twist?

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler are supposed to lock horns and compete for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. However, according to Cageside Seats and WrestleVotes, we may be in for a big twist.

Their match at SummerSlam may end up not being a one-on-one affair. No more information has been disclosed with regard to whether it will be a Triple Threat or a multi-man match.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and brought back the prestige to the title that it used to have in days of old. Dolph Ziggler won it from Rollins and will defend the title at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre has been Dolph Ziggler's insurance policy since he was called up. This week, he put on a spectacular match against Rollins. Rollins had the match won but Ziggler interfered before McIntyre could be pinned.

The heart of the matter

While no further details have been mentioned, I wonder if McIntyre could be added to the mix at SummerSlam, perhaps leading to an eventual split between Ziggler and McIntyre. Experts have commented on his singles potential and have said that a split is quite imminent.

Texting With A Source: don’t be surprised to see one of the SummerSlam match ups already confirmed changed. Don’t get your hopes up, it’s not Reigns & Lesnar. Hearing the IC title match may not end up being Rollins v Ziggler one on one. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 27, 2018

With a few weeks to go until SummerSlam, one wonders if the mid card comprising of Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Chad Gable could possibly compete for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship as well. Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler already had the crowd troll them at Extreme Rules and WWE may not want a repeat at SummerSlam.

What's next?

There was a backstage attack on Seth Rollins during RAW. Expect him to be out for revenge and retribution next week. This feud is getting immensely personal and should play out wonderfully on the big stage.

