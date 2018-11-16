WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan's original WrestleMania 35 opponent revealed

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

This past week on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship after defeating AJ Styles, and also turned heel.

There are reports emerging via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding Bryan's original opponent for WrestleMania 35, and it is a surprising one!

In case you didn't know...

Bryan, who returned to the ring earlier this year, has been a face, getting a huge ovation whenever he entered the ring.

But this past week on SmackDown, he did not receive the same love from the WWE Universe, as he won the WWE Championship from AJ Styles using underhand tactics after the referee was knocked down.

Following the victory, Bryan went on to inflict more damage on Styles.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were reports that Bryan may face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35, as WWE teased a Shane heel turn recently. On last week's SmackDown, Bryan assaulted Shane, along with The Miz and Samoa Joe, which showed signs of a heel turn.

The report states that Shane McMahon's heel turn would have happened following his controversial WWE World Cup win at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Many fans and pundits had predicted that Bryan would face The Miz at WrestleMania 35, a feud which has been brewing for months and years. A heel vs heel match at WrestleMania looks unlikely, so perhaps we could see The Miz turn face, which was hinted a few times earlier.

What's next?

Bryan will now face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, after winning the WWE Championship this past week. Survivor Series will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on 18 November, 2018