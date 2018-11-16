×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan's original WrestleMania 35 opponent revealed

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
779   //    16 Nov 2018, 09:18 IST

Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

This past week on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship after defeating AJ Styles, and also turned heel.

There are reports emerging via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding Bryan's original opponent for WrestleMania 35, and it is a surprising one!

In case you didn't know...

Bryan, who returned to the ring earlier this year, has been a face, getting a huge ovation whenever he entered the ring.

Also Read: WWE News: Jeff Hardy replaces Daniel Bryan in Team SmackDown for Survivor Series

But this past week on SmackDown, he did not receive the same love from the WWE Universe, as he won the WWE Championship from AJ Styles using underhand tactics after the referee was knocked down.

Following the victory, Bryan went on to inflict more damage on Styles.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were reports that Bryan may face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35, as WWE teased a Shane heel turn recently. On last week's SmackDown, Bryan assaulted Shane, along with The Miz and Samoa Joe, which showed signs of a heel turn.

The report states that Shane McMahon's heel turn would have happened following his controversial WWE World Cup win at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: 5 reasons why AJ Styles lost the title to Daniel Bryan

Many fans and pundits had predicted that Bryan would face The Miz at WrestleMania 35, a feud which has been brewing for months and years. A heel vs heel match at WrestleMania looks unlikely, so perhaps we could see The Miz turn face, which was hinted a few times earlier.

What's next?

Bryan will now face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, after winning the WWE Championship this past week. Survivor Series will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on 18 November, 2018

Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Daniel Bryan Shane McMahon
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE Rumor Mill: WrestleMania 35 Main Event Update With...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: 'Dream match' planned for AJ Styles at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Teases Batista's Potential...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on rumored Shawn Michaels vs...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WrestleMania 35 plans for Ronda Rousey...
RELATED STORY
5 possible opponents for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
7 Early Predictions for The Undertaker's Wrestlemania 35...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update On Roman Reigns Facing A Dream...
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 match rumours that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking The Miz vs Daniel Bryan through...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us