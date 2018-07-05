WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Bray Wyatt's medical schedule and in-ring comeback

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.40K // 05 Jul 2018, 20:25 IST

Bray Wyatt seems primed to make his in-ring return on WWE RAW

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the possible in-ring return date for Bray Wyatt was discussed.

Apparently, Wyatt could return as early as the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was recently involved in an automobile accident—one that involved a multiple-car pile-up after Wyatt crashed into a vehicle ahead of him.

The aforementioned incident transpired on June 29th in Tampa, Florida—following which, Wyatt suffered multiple injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Regardless, Wyatt was subsequently released, and per TMZ was reportedly in high spirits despite the accident.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Bray Wyatt provided TMZ a brief statement, noting—“I’m gonna live through it because I can’t die.”

Dave Meltzer of The Observer opened up on Wyatt’s injury and comeback timeline, stating—

“Bray Wyatt, they (WWE) also expect on the (Extreme Rules) PPV. He’s in the (RAW) Tag Team Championship Match with Matt Hardy against Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.”

“I don’t think he (Wyatt) is gonna make the house shows this weekend. But they’re hopeful for him. He’s meeting with the doctor on Friday, which means they’re hopeful for him on Monday at (RAW).” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription*)

Furthermore, Meltzer emphasized that although plans could change, the WWE expect Wyatt to probably be ready for the July 15th Extreme Rules PPV.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy presently hold the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships and are regarded as one of the marquee teams on the red brand’s roster today.

The WWE is presently advertising Wyatt & Hardy as scheduled to defend their RAW Tag Team titles against The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel).

The aforementioned matchup will take place at the WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV that airs from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

Are you hyped about Bray Wyatt making his in-ring comeback on RAW? Sound off in the comments!

