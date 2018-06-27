WWE Rumor Mill: Does Dolph Ziggler's contract expire much sooner than expected?

Dolph Ziggler's contract expires in a few short months

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler is the current Intercontinental Champion, but it is being reported that his contract could be set to expire in the coming months, which could mean that his reign isn't expected to be a long one.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

It was reported back in February that the former World Champion had signed a new two-year deal, with his current contract quickly coming to an end, but Ziggler rubbished these reports in April and stated that he hadn't looked at a new contract. He did reveal that the deadline was fast approaching but didn't digress any further.

Ziggler has recently been pushed into a storyline with Drew McIntyre who many fans feel could be the future of the Raw roster, which puts The Showoff in a fantastic position on the Raw roster.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson from PWInsider recently discussed Ziggler's current position on the Raw roster as well as revealing that his contract is up later this summer and that WWE could have given him a Championship as a way to persuade him to sign a new deal. (transcript via Ringsidenews)

“I don’t know how WWE will follow up on this but if they are smart, they’re well on their way of finally after so many years rebooting Dolph Ziggler and getting him into a position of prominence. Now what’s interesting is Ziggler’s deal is up later this summer. If they are going to invest in Dolph and get him to re-up with this company, now is the time to do it. Hopefully this is a case where they are going to sincerely push him and they are going to finally make him the asset he’s always been for that company and kinda overlooked. Instead of being overlooked by the company, it’s not a case of lets use him now and get him locked in and once he signs paper to pencil we can toss him to the waste side again.”

Ziggler has been in a great position since he and McIntyre returned to the Raw roster back in April and this could be the start of a push for Ziggler in the coming months, dependent on how long he has left on his contract.

What's next?

It has been rumored that Seth Rollins will face Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules in just under three weeks time after he was unable to recapture his Championship Monday Night on Raw.

Do you think Ziggler will sign a new contract with WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...