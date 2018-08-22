WWE Rumor Mill: Erick Rowan will undergo surgery for injury sustained at SummerSlam

Erick Rowan will undergo surgery

What's the story?

It was reported last night that one half of the WWE SmackDown's Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers, Erick Rowan, suffered an injury at SummerSlam last night.

Now, PWInsider.com has now revealed that the SmackDown Live Superstar's injury required surgery. The former Wyatt Family member, Rowan, will go under the knife in Birmingham, Alabama later this week to repair a torn bicep.

In case you didn't know...

Erick Rowan signed for WWE back in 2011 and quickly aligned with current tag team partner Luke Harper, with the pair wrestling in FCW before becoming the "first and second sons" of Bray Wyatt and two integral parts of The Wyatt Family.

While in NXT, Harper and Rowan successfully won the NXT Tag Team Championships and, after a dominant main roster run in the Wyatt Family, Harper and Rowan would be reunited and repacked as the Bludgeon Brothers after a lengthy lay-off for Rowan - but the pair would go on to rule the roost of the tag team division on the blue brand.

The Bludgeon Brothers capped off a monumental run where they would squash several WWE tag teams and enhancement talent alike before defeating The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Tag Team Championship match and WrestleMania 34 to capture the gold, holding the titles with dominance ever since.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com has today reported that one half of the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, Erick Rowan, will be heading to Birmingham, Alabama this week for surgery to repair a bicep tear sustained at WWE SummerSlam.

Rowan was not at last night's SmackDown Live event in Atlantic City, but he is scheduled to defend the titles with Harper tonight against The New Day in a No Disqualification match after their match at SummerSlam saw the challengers win via DQ, but walk away without the gold.

What's next?

Well, SmackDown Live is a matter of hours away, so it'll be interesting to see how much involvement Erick Rowan will have in the scheduled Tag Team Championship match - if indeed it goes ahead.

If so, it'll be very interesting to see if The Bludgeon Brothers retain the titles with Rowan destined to spend some time on the shelf recovering.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish Rowan a speedy recovery.

What would you like to see happen during tonight's Tag Team Championship Match? Let us know in the comments.