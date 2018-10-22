WWE Rumor Mill: Future plans for Drew McIntyre revealed?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.17K // 22 Oct 2018, 15:58 IST

Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com), the reason WWE is protecting Drew McIntyre is that they want him as a top star once they head in that direction.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre joined the WWE back in 2007 and made his main roster debut in 2009 as "The Chosen One' who was endorsed by Vince McMahon himself as the next big thing.

Things, however, did not pan out like he would have imagined and even though he managed to capture the Intercontinental Championship early on his career, it was all downhill from there.

Stuck in a comedy faction 3MB along with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal through most of 2012-14, McIntyre was later released by WWE in 2014.

The Scottish Superstar made a name for himself on the independent circuit, even having a very successful stint with Impact Wrestling, where he won the World Championship as well.

He made his return to WWE in 2017 joining the NXT Roster and even winning the NXT Championship.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre has made a major impact ever since he returned to the main roster and is currently the RAW Tag Team Champion along with Dolph Ziggler.

Going forward it looks like the Psychopath will be feuding with Braun Strowman which will further establish him as a credible threat and a future main eventer.

McIntyre has impressed fans and officials alike in his second run with the company and it is completely understandable why WWE is seeing a future top star in him.

What's next?

While it seems Drew will be kept busy with feuds against Strowman or Ziggler for the time, it shouldn't take long for the former NXT Champion to make his way into the Universal Championship picture.

