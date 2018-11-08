WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update emerges on Drew McIntyre and his future in WWE

WWE has big plans for Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

Per WrestleVotes, the WWE has been incredibly high on Drew McIntyre for several months now, and the company's push of the Scottish Superstar is indeed expected to continue in the days to come.

Additionally, it's being asserted that the WWE currently has plans to accord McIntyre a "big push" in the upcoming days. Besides, further details on The Scottish Psychopath's current standing in the WWE have also been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

After his first stint in the WWE ended in the year 2014, Drew McIntyre parted ways with the company -- subsequently proceeding to compete in several other professional wrestling promotions on the indie circuit.

It was since his aforementioned departure in 2014, that McIntyre notably rebuilt his body -- working towards a new physique which is considerably larger than the frame he boasted during his early years in the WWE.

McIntyre returned to the WWE in 2016, signing with the NXT brand, where he went on to capture the NXT Championship.

The heart of the matter

It was earlier this year that Drew McIntyre made his WWE main roster comeback -- debuting as Dolph Ziggler's ally on Monday Night RAW.

One ought to note that in May of this year, it was WrestleVotes who reported that WWE head honcho Vince McMahon is incredibly high on McIntyre, and that WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque has also been involved to a considerable extent with regard to the presentation of McIntyre's character.

Furthermore, WrestleVotes has now put forth the following statement regarding McIntyre's future in WWE--

"WWE has been high on Drew McIntyre for months now. The big push is indeed starting. They have major plans for him in 2019."

WWE has been high on Drew McIntyre for months now. The big push is indeed starting. They have major plans for him in 2019. https://t.co/TBQo3gHJRa — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 7, 2018

What's next?

It was on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW that Drew McIntyre insinuated that he does in fact plan on pursuing the WWE Universal Title, and is incredibly eager to face and beat current titleholder Brock Lesnar.

