WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update on Dolph Ziggler's current WWE contract

Did Dolph Ziggler actually sign a new physical contract with WWE?

Dolph Ziggler reportedly signed a new contract with WWE a number of months ago, but according to new information from PWInsider, Ziggler may not have actually put pen to paper on a new deal.

Dolph Ziggler is a former World Champion and has been part of the main event picture on Monday Night Raw over the past few months since he's in a storyline with Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, but The Dogs of War have recently been separated and it doesn't appear that Ziggler has a storyline moving forward.

Ziggler lost to Seth Rollins last week on Raw when The Architect issued an open challenge, this was just a week after Ziggler missed Raw because he was reportedly struggling with a foot injury that he was able to recover from quite quickly.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently discussed Ziggler's contract with WWE on PWInsider Elite Audio where he talked about the possibility that he could be performing on a handshake deal alone since he isn't aware that the former Mr. Money in the Bank has signed a new contract with WWE.

"Dolph Ziggler, it would appear he signed a new deal based on how he’s being used. But we’ve never heard that 100% that he has put ink to paper or pen to paper,” he said via Ringsidenews.

There's always the possibility that Dolph Ziggler could rejoin Drew McIntyre this week on Raw, but it appears as though both men have now gone in different directions and Ziggler doesn't have a storyline moving forward.

