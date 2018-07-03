WWE Rumor Mill: Kenny Omega and 3 other top stars to be offered contracts by WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.26K // 03 Jul 2018, 12:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see Kenny Omega in the WWE soon?

What's the story?

WWE has shown signs that they are slowly moving from their old ways of not engaging with rival promotions, by striking deals with smaller pro wrestling promotions in the UK.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

Now, Wrestling Observer is reporting that Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will be approached by the WWE to sign for them in big-money deals!

This rumour was corroborated by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, who have provided reliable rumours.

This weeks Wrestling Observer hints that WWE could throw a LARGE $$ offer at Cody, The Bucks & Omega at years end. They are legit stars but partly because they also want to end the “threat of competition”



I’ve heard similar. The offers will come. No one knows the decisions yet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 28, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Matt Jackson - one-half of The Young Bucks - were all signed to the WWE at some point in the career.

While Omega and Jackson were either jobbers or wrestled in developmental, Rhodes had a memorable run in the WWE, winning the tag team championship belt and was also two-time Intercontinental champion.

Omega and The Young Bucks went on to carve a niche for themselves in the indie scene and later in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), where they were joined by Cody Rhodes and part of the famed Bullet Club.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer report states that Omega, Rhodes, and the Jackson brothers may be tempted by WWE to sign for them and lucrative contracts have been lined up for them. But it is not known if the four Indie darlings will sign with the WWE anytime soon.

But if recent interactions between The Young Bucks/Omega and the WWE are to go by, especially the video game competition between them and WWE's New Day at E3 are anything to go by, we can't rule out the possibility of seeing them in the WWE.

Kofi Kingston of The New Day was even surprised by WWE acknowledging the NJPW stars and was pleased for Kenny Omega.

What's next?

When asked about working in the WWE in the future, Kenny Omega didn't dismiss those rumours but merely stated that he "works better within restrictions".

Would you like to see the IWGP Heavyweight Champion in WWE? Voice your comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com