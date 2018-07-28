WWE Rumor Mill: Major changes in the Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler feud and SummerSlam match revealed

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins pulled out all the stops at WWE Extreme Rules earlier this month

What’s the story?

Per WrestleVotes, the WWE could possibly bring about a few huge changes in the ongoing Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler feud.

Apparently, the Rollins vs Ziggler WWE Intercontinental Championship Match at SummerSlam could end up being changed in the days to come. Besides, additional details on the same has also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler successfully defended his title against The Kingslayer Seth Rollins in a 30 minute Ironman Match at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV earlier this month.

Regardless, since the match-up ended after outside interference from Ziggler’s ally Drew McIntyre, owing to which Ziggler pinned Rollins and retained his title, the WWE subsequently granted The Kingslayer another shot at the Intercontinental title.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the WWE recently confirmed that Seth Rollins will indeed face Dolph Ziggler with the latter’s Intercontinental Championship on the line at next month’s SummerSlam PPV.

WrestleVotes now reports that the WWE could change up the Rollins vs Ziggler match-up in the days to come.

Additionally, it’s being alluded that the aforementioned IC title match could end up being booked as a multi-person match-up.

In reference to the same, fans can read the statement put forth by WrestleVotes, below;

“Texting With A Source: don’t be surprised to see one of the SummerSlam match ups already confirmed changed. Don’t get your hopes up, it’s not Reigns & Lesnar. Hearing the IC title match may not end up being Rollins v Ziggler one on one.”

What’s next?

Fans can expect WWE Intercontinental titlist Dolph Ziggler to keep feuding with Seth Rollins in the weeks to come on RAW.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Ziggler and his Tag Team partner Drew McIntyre will continue being featured prominently in the days to come on WWE programming.

Per the WWE, Ziggler is presently scheduled to defend his Intercontinental title against Rollins at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The WWE SummerSlam PPV is set to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on WWE altering the feud between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins? Have your say in the comments!