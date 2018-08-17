Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Hardy injured, team with Bray Wyatt done, future role possibly revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.21K   //    17 Aug 2018, 21:16 IST

Matt Hardy likely stepping away from in-ring competition, team with Bray Wyatt done, and WWE future possibly revealed
Matt Hardy likely stepping away from in-ring competition, the team with Bray Wyatt done, and WWE future possibly revealed

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Matt Hardy will be stepping away from the ring owing to injury issues.

Additionally, it’s being noted that Hardy is likely to undergo treatment for his injuries, including extensive rehab. Besides, additional details on the same have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

It was a few days back that veteran WWE Superstar Matt Hardy addressed the speculation regarding him dealing with an injury.

Hardy confirmed the same—noting that his back and pelvis are apparently fusing together—primarily as a result of years of in-ring competition.

Pointing out a move called the “EVENT OMEGA”, Hardy emphasized that said move may have contributed toward eventually resulting in his lower back and pelvis beginning to fuse.

The heart of the matter

The Observer now reports that Matt Hardy is set to take a hiatus from in-ring professional wrestling competition.

Hardy & Bray Wyatt’s recent Triple Threat Tag Team Match on RAW against The Revival and The B-Team was put forth simply as a “blow-off” of “The Deleters Of Worlds” team.

In other words, all signs point towards Hardy and Wyatt’s team being disbanded.

On that note, The Observer elucidated that there is currently talk about Hardy “shadowing” producers in WWE, so as to learn the ropes of the trade in the WWE production realm.

Furthermore, Hardy is set to undergo treatment on multiple injuries he’s been dealing with.

Following a medical evaluation, after his rehab process is completed, the decision would be made as to whether or not Hardy will make an in-ring return—and if he does, in what capacity would said return take place.

What’s next?

Fans can expect Matt Hardy to be off WWE television programming in the days to come.

Sportskeeda wishes Matt Hardy a safe and speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy possibly assuming the role of a producer in the WWE? Sound off in the comments! 

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
