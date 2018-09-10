WWE Rumor Mill: Multiple WWE Superstars, NJPW and other wrestlers' contracts expiring soon

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.98K // 10 Sep 2018, 06:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE has been eying The Elite for years

What's the story?

Several stars have been rumored to be on their way to the WWE over the past few months. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, for example, have been mentioned a handful of times by various news sites.

Though they've denied a jump to the company in the past, many stars in professional wrestling could be free agents soon.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been interested in bringing The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega into their company for quite some time now, The Elite haven't exactly kept the news of their contract statuses secret.

However, it's also been revealed that the WWE is interested in Pentagon Jr. and Fenix of Lucha Underground, along with current Evolve Champion Shane Strickland.

The heart of the matter

Fightful.com revealed a list of stars throughout the world whose contracts are expiring over the next few years. Along with The Elite, the Lucha Bros, and Shane Strickland, a few WWE talents are also nearing the end of their contracts.

WWE

Mauro Ranallo: June 2019 Kevin Owens: April 2023

Paige: 2019 Big Show: Spring 2021

Mandy Rose: Late 2020 The Miz: 2022

Stephanie McMahon - October 7, 2019 Mojo Rawley- 2020

Dr. Chris Amann- October 2018

NJPW/ROH

Young Bucks: Through 2018 Kenny Omega: January 2019

Jim Ross: January 2019 (with AXS) Josh Barnett: January 2019 (with AXS)

Jay Lethal: Through 2018 Shane Taylor: Through 2018

Michael Elgin- January 2020 Kota Ibushi- Working as a freelancer

Impact Wrestling:

Moose- July 2020

Lucha Underground:

Pentagon: Season 4 out clause Fenix: Season 4 out clause

MLW:

Shane Strickland: June 2020

What's next?

Some interesting talents will become free agents over the next two years. However, what's also interesting is that Paige's contract expires in 2019. With the WWE placing her in a role as Smackdown Live's General Manager, could she be looking at different options next year?

Noticeably, Dr. Chris Amann's contract comes up in a month from now. With all the press that the company has received thanks to the CM Punk/Colt Cabana v Chris Amann case, could the WWE opt to not stick with Amann as their senior ringside physician?

Who on this list would you like to see show up in the WWE over the next few years? Do you think Paige or Mauro Ranallo could be leaving next year? Sound off in the comments!