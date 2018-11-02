WWE Rumor Mill: NJPW to offer huge salaries to tempt WWE stars to move?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 274 // 02 Nov 2018, 11:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Pro wrestling is better than it ever has been, with indie promotions all across the world flourishing and keeping the audience engaged.

NJPW has been at the forefront of that, and is viewed as the best alternative to the WWE, at the moment. NJPW have over the last few years tried to tap into the WWE market and have progressed considerably, and it seems like they may be targetting a few WWE Superstars to sign for their promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Over the last year or so, NJPW have signed a few significant deals, while also opening a dojo in Los Angeles. The Japanese promotion still have ties and partnership deals with other promotions like ROH and CMLL, which means that the Superstars from different promotions can wrestle in each other's shows.

Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Shinsuke Nakamura are the few wrestlers who made the switch from NJPW to WWE in recent years, while Chris Jericho has recently wrestled in WWE as well as NJPW.

The heart of the matter

A report by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer claims that the Japanese promotion may be offering WWE Superstars big money to tempt them to make the switch to Japan. Meltzer states that NJPW has offered a "top guy" in the WWE a lot of money for a few dates in Japan, like they have done with Chris Jericho.

Also Read: NJPW interested in re-signing Shinsuke Nakamura?

“One person who is there got an offer for ridiculous money for way less dates and it very much surprised me. This would be one of the top guys in WWE. New Japan is weird but they are willing to pay real big money like they did with [Chris] Jericho," states Meltzer (H/T NoDQ for the story).

What's next?

Stars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been linked with a return to NJPW, although Nakamura confirmed that he wouldn't want to return to Japan anytime soon.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.