WWE Rumor Mill: Plans for Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules revealed

Rollins will aim to burn down the competition, at the pay-per-view

What's the story?

Recently, we saw Seth Rollins lose the Intercontinental Championship to Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW. He failed to regain the championship after a fantastic match the week after.

According to Cageside Seats, Rollins will square off with Ziggler for an Intercontinental Championship rematch at Extreme Rules. Except this time, there will be a special stipulation.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins became the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania, after a fantastic triple threat match. Since then, he's been a fighting champion, elevating the status of the championship and making it meaningful on a weekly basis.

Dolph Ziggler was drafted to RAW as part of the Superstar Shake-Up following WrestleMania 34. Only he did not come alone, he arrived with a superstar in tow. Drew McIntyre, former NXT Champion, had been called up and aligned with 'The Show Off'.

The heart of the matter

As the name suggests, Extreme Rules is a pay-per-view known for its special stipulations and matches. From the looks of it, Rollins will have a chance to regain his championship once again in a match with his current rival.

For now, that's all we know about the match and the feud at hand. The rumour does not reveal what the nature of the match will be but it does indicate that Rollins will not regain his title before Extreme Rules comes around. The coming weeks on RAW should shed a little more light about the imminent match-up.

What's next?

Seth Rollins would have potentially regained the Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW, but for interference from Drew McIntyre. I wonder if the two men will come to blows in the weeks that follow. Roman Reigns also made his presence felt, making me wonder what his role could be!

Do you want to see another Ziggler vs. Rollins match for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship? Should Rollins move up to the Universal Title picture?