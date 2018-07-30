WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason Why NJPW Want Shinsuke Nakamura back revealed

Shinsuke Nakamura

What's the story?

As we had noted earlier, many of the top WWE talents who came from NJPW will have their contracts expire soon. This includes AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer of WON, NJPW is keen on bringing Nakamura back, especially as it would help them with their current global expansion plans.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura came to the WWE in 2016 and stayed in NXT and made his main roster debut in April 2017 on the first SmackDown after Wrestlemania.

Nakamura made a huge splash in NXT and even won the NXT Championship on the yellow brand. He, however, failed to achieve similar success on the main roster and languished in the mid card early on only to be entered into a feud with AJ Styles and lose time and again to the phenomenal one.

As a consolation, Nakamura has been given the US Championship and is currently the champion.

The heart of the matter

There is no doubt in my mind that Shinsuke will be a bigger asset to NJPW than he is to the WWE. Not only does he have a long-term appeal with the NJPW fans but with his brief stint with WWE, he has gained global recognition.

And with NJPW's global expansion plans with bringing in top international stars like Chris Jericho, getting Nakamura back would be a wise move.

A former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Nakamura has more star value in Japan than in the WWE and hence this move could be beneficial to both parties.

What's next?

Nakamura currently does not have a number one contender for the US Championship to be defended against but it looks like a 3-way match between Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and himself could be possible at Summerslam.

