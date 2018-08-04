WWE Rumor Mill: Stipulation for Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam possibly revealed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.66K // 04 Aug 2018, 01:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins could collide in a ladder match

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler are set to collide at SummerSlam in less than three weeks time and there has been talk of adding a stipulation to their matchup.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler collided at Extreme Rules last month in a 30-minute Ironman match but it was Ziggler who was able to come out on top in the match after sudden death when Drew McIntyre involved himself on behalf of his new friend.

Rollins originally lost the Championship on an episode of Raw when Ziggler answered his open challenge and Drew McIntyre once again became involved in the match. Given the fact that these two men have already collided a number of times, it was thought that there could be a stipulation added to the match.

The heart of the matter

PWMania is reporting that WWE could be thinking about making the match between Ziggler and Rollins a ladder match since it's 23 years since Shawn Michaels defended the Championship against Razor Ramon as part of SummerSlam back in 1995.

A ladder match would also take away the disqualification element of the match with means that Ziggler could once again have the help of his friend Drew, and it would be a way for the two men to top their encounter at Extreme Rules, that was ruined when the WWE Universe decided to hijack the match.

What's next?

Seth Rollins was a victim of the numbers game earlier this week on Raw after he was beaten by Ziggler and Drew McIntyre backstage as he attempted to give an interview, something that is expected to continue heading into SummerSlam unless The Architect is able to find someone to help him overcome the number advantage.

Do you think Rollins and Ziggler should collide in a ladder match at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...