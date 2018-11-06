WWE Rumor Mill: Raw and SmackDown teams have been revealed for traditional Survivor Series showdown

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 553 // 06 Nov 2018, 14:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Survivor Series is looking stacked

What's the story?

Last night on Raw, Baron Corbin confirmed that Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman would be part of Team Raw whilst he would be the captain. The match has been known to have a few heavy hitters in the past and according to PWInsider, both Raw and SmackDown are expected to have some huge names in their squads this year.

In case you didn't know...

Survivor Series is the one night a year where WWE goes head to head and even though the stars that are part of the Raw and SmackDown traditional matches don't actually get along, they are usually able to keep their emotions in check for a few minutes before all hell breaks loose.

This year will be no different since there are expected to be a number of combustible elements in both matches, which will definitely be teased throughout.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by PWinsider, the teams for both Raw and SmackDown have been revealed and they consist of Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, and Kurt Angle, with Baron Corbin as team captain whilst SmackDown will see Shane McMahon captain the team of Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, and The Miz.

There are issues between almost all of these men on SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw so it will definitely be interesting to see how Shane McMahon and Baron Corbin can force them to co-exist.

What's next?

Survivor Series takes place next Sunday night live from The Staples Center in Los Angeles and will see all titleholders go head to head as well as the traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Which team do you think will come out on top at Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments section below...