WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Vince McMahon missing Extreme Rules and television tapings this week

In the absence of Vince McMahon (left), Triple H (right) was at the helm of operations at WWE Extreme Rules

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon was not present at Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV as well as the television tapings this week.

Apparently, the possible reason behind McMahon’s absence from the pay-per-view event as well as this week’s TV tapings, has now been revealed. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Vince McMahon is the majority owner, Chairman and CEO of the WWE—credited by trade pundits worldwide for his visionary approach towards the business of professional wrestling and sports-entertainment.

McMahon, till date, adopts a hands-on approach to his administration of the WWE and is generally present at all WWE PPV shows as well as television tapings.

The heart of the matter

The professional wrestling community was recently set abuzz by speculation regarding Vince McMahon’s absence at this past Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV as well as this week’s TV tapings.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now notes that McMahon was indeed absent at Extreme Rules, nor was he present at the television tapings this week.

Furthermore, it’s being asserted that McMahon generally takes a week off from his job in mid-July every year—a tradition that he has been engaging in for years.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Vince McMahon and the WWE as a whole are primed to work at optimum capacity now, as the WWE Universe inches closer to August’s “Big 4” PPV, SummerSlam.

What’s next?

The biggest event of the summer—WWE SummerSlam—is set to serve as one of the promotion’s most pivotal events this year; as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, Daniel Bryan, finishes out the final dates of his current deal with the WWE.

Besides Bryan nearing the end of his WWE deal after SummerSlam, the event may also feature the much-awaited rematch between The Undertaker and John Cena after the latter lost to ‘Taker at WrestleMania 34 this April.

