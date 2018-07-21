Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Vince McMahon missing Extreme Rules and television tapings this week

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.51K   //    21 Jul 2018, 01:56 IST

In the absence of Vince McMahon (left), Triple H (right) was at the helm of operations at WWE Extreme Rules
In the absence of Vince McMahon (left), Triple H (right) was at the helm of operations at WWE Extreme Rules

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon was not present at Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV as well as the television tapings this week.

Apparently, the possible reason behind McMahon’s absence from the pay-per-view event as well as this week’s TV tapings, has now been revealed. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn’t know…

Vince McMahon is the majority owner, Chairman and CEO of the WWE—credited by trade pundits worldwide for his visionary approach towards the business of professional wrestling and sports-entertainment.

McMahon, till date, adopts a hands-on approach to his administration of the WWE and is generally present at all WWE PPV shows as well as television tapings.

The heart of the matter

The professional wrestling community was recently set abuzz by speculation regarding Vince McMahon’s absence at this past Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV as well as this week’s TV tapings.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now notes that McMahon was indeed absent at Extreme Rules, nor was he present at the television tapings this week.

Furthermore, it’s being asserted that McMahon generally takes a week off from his job in mid-July every year—a tradition that he has been engaging in for years.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Vince McMahon and the WWE as a whole are primed to work at optimum capacity now, as the WWE Universe inches closer to August’s “Big 4” PPV, SummerSlam.

What’s next?

The biggest event of the summer—WWE SummerSlam—is set to serve as one of the promotion’s most pivotal events this year; as one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, Daniel Bryan, finishes out the final dates of his current deal with the WWE.

Besides Bryan nearing the end of his WWE deal after SummerSlam, the event may also feature the much-awaited rematch between The Undertaker and John Cena after the latter lost to ‘Taker at WrestleMania 34 this April.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon’s brief vacation policy? Sound off in the comments!

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Triple H Vince McMahon
Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Martial artist and combat Lover from Goa, India. Can be reached at johnypayne121@gmail.com
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage news about who ran Extreme Rules 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason for cancellation of...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage Update on Extreme Rules Main Event
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Intercontinental...
RELATED STORY
Ten Controversial Extreme Rules Rumors That WWE Fans Need...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which Hulk Hogan could appear at WWE Extreme...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Brock Lesnar Can Interfere In The Reigns-Lashley...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Reason why Hulk Hogan was backstage at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: The Miz to miss Extreme Rules, possible...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Strowman's Extreme Rules opponent...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us