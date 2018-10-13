WWE Rumor Mill: Winner of WWE World Cup Tournament Revealed Because Of Betting Odds?

Tournament of Legends!

What’s the story?

The first-ever 8-man WWE World Cup Tournament is all set to take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and despite only four names currently being confirmed, the odds for the one-night tournament have already been released.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE is leaving no stone unturned in making sure Crown Jewel makes the headlines as the company has somehow managed to convince Shawn Michaels to come out of retirement for a nostalgic DX vs. Brothers of Destruction match.

That's not all!

Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a triple threat showdown while AJ Styles will take on Daniel Bryan in a WWE Championship dream match.

The card for the November 2nd show is expected to fill up as weeks go by and currently, the focus is mainly on the first-ever all women's PPV, WWE Evolution. It may be too early but Skybet has already released the odds for the star-studded World Cup tournament.

The heart of the matter

John Cena, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, and Jeff Hardy are the four names currently locked in for the tournament. Three out of the aforementioned names won their respective qualifying matches to seal a spot except, well, John Cena. His ‘accomplishments’ guaranteed him a spot.

As for the remaining four spots, they will be decided in the lead up to the show. Given below are the odds for the tournament as per SkyBet:

John Cena – 7/4

Randy Orton 9/2

Rey Mysterio 8/1

Jeff Hardy 9/1

Kurt Angle 9/1

Bobby Lashley 12/1

Finn Balor 18/1

Andrade Cien Almas 20/1

Dean Ambrose 20/1

Drew Mcintyre 20/1

Jinder Mahal 20/1

Rusev 20/1

Seth Rollins 20/1

Elias 25/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 25/1

Cesaro 33/1

Sheamus 33/1

No surprises here! John Cena is the undisputed favourite to walk out of King Saud University Stadium with the World Cup. It should be noted that odds are subject to change after all the eight names have been decided. Rey Mysterio will take on Shinsuke Nakamura on next week’s SmackDown for one of the remaining spots and the rest of qualifying matches too will be announced in due time.

What’s next?

Despite the fact that the monumental Saudi show is in danger of being scrapped due to a raging controversy, WWE is still monitoring the delicate situation.

As of this writing, the world cup is well and truly on! Who do you have? Sound off in the comments section below…