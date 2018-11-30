WWE Rumor Mill: WWE reportedly scrapped title run for popular star
What's the story?
WWE's creative team has been working overtime to cover the void left by Roman Reigns' departure from the company last month and it appears that Dean Ambrose's recent heel turn isn't the only huge change that WWE was forced to make.
In case you didn't know...
Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship last month when he revealed that he was struggling with leukemia and this then forced Ambrose's heel turn to be moved forward since he chose the same night to turn on longtime friend Seth Rollins.
Reigns' departure has left a huge void when it comes to faces on the Raw roster and the likes of Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins have been the stars that the company has been forced to depend on over the past few weeks.
The heart of the matter
Elias turned face on the same episode of Raw that Roman Reigns departed which is why WrestleVotes recently revealed that the company scrapped a title run for The Drifter because of the change in creative plans.
The original plan was for Ambrose to cost Rollins the Intercontinental Championship in a match against Elias, but obviously, this all changed because of Roman Reigns, and Elias is now part of a feud with Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre instead.
What's next?
Rollins faces Ambrose at TLC with the Intercontinental Championship on the line, whilst Elias is expected to be part of a multi-man match with Corbin, Lashley, McIntyre against himself, Balor and Bray Wyatt if Braun Strowman isn't recovered in time to fulfill his obligated match with Corbin in San Jose.