WWE Rumor Mill: WWE stars accidentally win match at Survivor Series 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    19 Nov 2018, 19:28 IST

This was quite the mix-up
This was quite the mix-up

What's the story?

Many members of the WWE Universe were shocked last night when WWE completely ignored the kickoff show match when it came to the overall tally, but that is reportedly because the wrong team won.

In case you didn't know...


The Usos won their match for SmackDown Live as part of the kickoff show last night when they pinned The Revival, but after their match came to an end, it was revealed that it wouldn't be counted in the overall tally since Raw only went 1-0 up following the women's match.

Last night's show only included seven matches which were head to head and since one of them wasn't counted, the most that SmackDown could hope for was a tie, but they were unable to achieve that either.

The heart of the matter

The Usos pinned The Revival as part of last night's kick off show, but apparently, this wasn't supposed to happen since Vince McMahon wanted a clean sweep.

Dave Meltzer discussed this on a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, where he pointed out that WWE must have mixed up the outcome of the match.

“So here’s the deal, okay? The storyline was supposed to be a clean-sweep for Raw and somewhere in the communications process, don’t ask me why, SmackDown won that tag match so they had to tell everyone that it didn’t count.That was the reason. One hand forgot what the other was doing. Vince wanted a clean-sweep and I don’t know how this happens, so yeah, it didn’t count," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

It's unknown how this happened but it's likely that it won't be addressed in the future, instead, WWE will move forward and act like it never happened, just like last night.

Do you think WWE should ignore the mix-up? Have your say in the comments section below...


Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
