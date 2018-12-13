WWE Rumor: Possible spoiler for winner of 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match

Could Seth Rollins be chosen to win The Royal Rumble?

What's the story?

The 2019 Royal Rumble is now just over a month away and the rumours are coming in thick and fast ahead of the show, with Dave Meltzer weighing in on who he thinks is the current favourite.

In case you didn't know...

The winner of the annual Royal Rumble match is given the chance to main event WrestleMania when they choose a Champion from either brand to challenge. Earlier this year, Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble in his first attempt and went on to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. This match didn't main event WrestleMania and it didn't see Nakamura pick up his first main roster Championship.

The Women's Royal Rumble has now become an annual tradition and this year it could be the women who are finally given the chance to main event WrestleMania instead, which would perhaps put a little less focus on the men for a change.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer recently speculated on The Wrestling Observer that Seth Rollins could be seen as the front-runner when it comes to the 2019 Royal Rumble, but this is only one possible scenario, There are reportedly two routes WW could take.

Rollins has recently been talking trash about Lesnar, which could lead to a Royal Rumble win and a WrestleMania main event match between the two men, however, Vince McMahon likes the idea of Drew McIntyre winning The Rumble, allow Strowman to win the title at The Royal Rumble and then have a main event match between McIntyre and Strowman.

What's next?

It's almost WrestleMania season and the rumours will be coming in thick and fast over the next few months so strap yourself in and be prepared.

Who do you think the winner of the Royal Rumble should be? Have your say in the comments section below...

