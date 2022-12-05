WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns Spoiler, Bobby Lashley's new character, released stars in major project, Sami Zayn's new contract

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Review - a periodic feature where we discuss rumors from a few months ago and attempt to uncover the truth.

In today's edition, we will list major rumors from December 2021. We have reports regarding multiple released stars being featured in a major project, a major character change for Bobby Lashley, a top superstar getting rehired, and more.

#5. Sami Zayn signs a new contract?

Among the mass releases that happened in 2021, a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would leave WWE for AEW unless a great offer is made.

While Owens signed a new WWE contract in December 2021, Zayn's future remains unclear. Another report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter emerged, which revealed that The Master Strategist had also signed a new contract with the company.

The report was true, as fans regularly see The Honorary Uce being featured on WWE television.

#4. Released stars to be a part of major WWE project

While Vince McMahon was releasing Superstars regularly, the newest game from the company, WWE 2K22, was about to be released in a few months. Fans wondered if the released stars would still be playable characters.

Having the roster cut short would impact the game's variety in several ways and could have led to reduced sales. A small roster is exactly what fans would not want in the game. A report from Forbes stated that plenty of released stars could be a part of the upcoming project.

Thankfully, the report was true, and multiple released wrestlers like Jeff Hardy, John Morrison, Buddy Murphy, and Nia Jax were featured in 2K22.

#3. Bobby Lashley undergoes a character change

#WWERAW Bobby Lashley is such a natural babyface. Fans want to see him dominate. They enjoy watching him toss bodies.I hope WWE capitalizes on this positive reaction in Colorado.

Bobby Lashley was at the top of WWE's hill in 2020 and 2021. He joined forces with MVP and became a multi-time world champion. He did it all as a heel character.

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that The All Mighty could turn babyface soon. While he stayed heel for his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, the report did materialize later.

Lashley was betrayed by MVP turned babyface during his WrestleMania 38 feud with Omos.

#2. The real reason why AJ Styles and Omos split up

AJ Styles and Omos became a heel tag team and had a very long run as a single unit. The two also held the RAW Tag Team Championships for a considerable period.

However, Omos turned on his partner without much build-up. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, the two split up as the company had bigger plans for them both in early 2022.

The report was true, as the two had major storylines for WrestleMania 38. Omos faced Bobby Lashley, while AJ Styles faced Edge on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar?

Roman Reigns was involved in a heated rivalry with his arch-rival Brock Lesnar during the last quarter of 2021. However, the feud was paused due to Lesnar's kayfabe suspension, and a match between the two was finalized for the Day 1 Premium Live Event in 2022.

However, according to a potential spoiler from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the company had planned a multi-man match involving the two mega-stars at Day 1. The two were expected to have multiple more matches against each other.

The report was half-true. The two did not battle at Day 1 as Roman Reigns remained absent, and Brock Lesnar competed in a multi-man match to win the WWE Championship. Lesnar and Reigns later continued their feud leading up to WrestleMania 38.

