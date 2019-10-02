WWE Rumor Roundup: Former WWE champion to join AEW, fan favorite to return as Michael Cole's replacement & more – 1st October 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's WWE rumour roundup, we take a look at why Brock Lesnar attacked Rey Mysterio's son, what Rey did in the ambulance on the way out of the arena and more!

Let's kick off with some major news today:

Former WWE champion to join AEW

Jack Swagger is set to join All Elite Wrestling according to Sports Illustrated. The former WWE World Champion is now a mixed martial artist and is signed with Bellator MMA. He competes in the heavyweight division under the name Jake Hager.

SI reports:

In other wrestling news, a potential surprise for AEW’s premiere on TNT, Sports Illustrated has learned, is Jake Hager, better known from his WWE run as Jack Swagger. An ardent Trump supporter and legitimate big guy, Hager would fit in nicely as a villain for the promotion. He would also add depth to the card, and his work in Bellator MMA could have crossover appeal for AEW.

AEW's weekly TV show starts on Wednesday and is something the fans have been looking forward to. Cody Rhodes has already confirmed that there is a lot of room for more stars to be added to the roster and Jake Hager could be one of them.

Michael Cole to be replaced by a fan favorite?

Michael Cole moves from Monday Night RAW to the SmackDown commentary team this week as the blue brand premieres on the FOX Network. The veteran commentator is set to handle play-by-play commentary, while Corey Graves will serve as an analyst with Renee Young as a Special Contributor.

However, Cageside Seats reports that Cole will not be on the show for long. They claim that Tom Phillips, a fan favorite, is set to replace him soon. Tom was a part of the SmackDown commentary team in the past but was omitted from the teams announced last week.

The report says: “Tom Phillips will be working backstage for now. There’s been talk he will eventually replace Michael Cole on SmackDown, however.”

