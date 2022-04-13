WWE Rumor Roundup: 10-time World Champion to return at MITB, Vince McMahon's Roman Reigns secret, RAW Superstar's status

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big rumors pertaining to names like Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar has been missing since his loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. It was initially rumored that The Beast Incarnate would be competing at WrestleMania Backlash and Money In The Bank. However, that may not happen. We will also take a look at Vince McMahon keeping plans for Roman Reigns close to his vest.

3) Rumors on Brock Lesnar returning at Money in the Banks

As per the latest rumors, The Beast Incarnate is no longer being advertised for WrestleMania Backlash. PWInsider has reported that WWE has been distributing advertisements for MITB which feature Brock Lesnar. However, the WWE event page's advertisement for WrestleMania Backlash does not feature Lesnar anymore.

Now that the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has concluded at WrestleMania 38, both men will look to face fresh opponents. It will be interesting to see how Lesnar returns and if he will take part in the MITB match, which will take place on July 02, 2022.

2) Details about Roman Reigns being kept a secret

As per Ringside News, the top brass is keeping details about Roman Reigns' status a secret. The report suggests that Vince McMahon has been tight-lipped about plans for The Tribal Chief. Apart from Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and The Usos, nobody knows what is going on.

An RSN source reportedly said that the creative asked McMahon about the situation since they had to book WrestleMania Backlash. However, the WWE Chairman did not answer either way. There is confusion over Reigns' future. The same goes for plans about Brock Lesnar's future as well.

1) Big push planned for Bobby Lashley In WWE?

PWInsider has reported that Bobby Lashley is being listed internally as the number one babyface on RAW. He is ahead of top names such as Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles who are being listed at number two and three respectively. This comes as a surprise considering the amount of traction The American Nightmare has generated since his return.

Lashley being placed as the top babyface signifies that the promotion still sees him as a top superstar, and it is likely that he will get a big push once his feud with Omos is over. Could The All-Might take on Roman Reigns soon, now that The Tribal Chief heads both brands?

