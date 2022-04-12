WWE Rumor Roundup: Locker room upset with star's sudden release, Roman Reigns' future uncertain, Reason for former World champion's absence

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some backstage rumors revolving around big names like Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio and Nash Carter.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was released by the company after his wife accused him of domestic violence. The locker room isn't happy with the company's call. Apart from that, we will also take a look at what's next for Roman Reigns and why Rey Mysterio missed RAW:

3) Unhappiness over Nash Carter's sudden WWE release

One half of MSK, Nash Carter was let go by WWE following accusations against him by his wife. It was reported that the company decided to part ways with him when photos of him imitating Hitler surfaced online. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Carter was well-liked backstage and the roster was not happy with his release.

"In NXT, from what I have heard, the decision to fire him [Carter] was not well-taken. Because I think people liked him and everything like that," Dave said.

Carter and his tag team partner Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team titles for a second time when the controversy surrounding Carter started to re-appear, leading to his eventual release.

2) Rumors on why Rey Mysterio was absent this week

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was advertised to face Veer Mahaan on RAW this week. However, Mysterio did not make it to RAW and was replaced by his son Dominik. Dave Meltzer revealed on Observer Radio that the reason for Mysterio missing RAW was due to a medical problem.

It was originally thought that management must have changed plans last-minute. It wasn't the company's decision to change the advertised match and the unfortunate medical problem that led to the switch. Veer dominated Dominik in their match picking up an easy win.

1) Uncertainity over Roman Reigns' future

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the unified WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief now holds both WWE and Universal Championships. As per Andrew Zarian of Mat Men, there is no clear direction for The Big Dog as of now.

The company is still working out how to proceed with unifying both the world titles and if Reigns will become a regular on RAW:

''As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on RAW every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They're working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out."

With WrestleMania Backlash fast approaching, WWE will have to make a firm decision regarding Roman Reigns since his feud with Brock Lesnar seems to be done.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Anirudh

LIVE POLL Q. Should Roman Reigns appear on RAW each week? Yes No 37 votes so far