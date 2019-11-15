WWE Rumor Roundup: Big title change plan scrapped, former WWE Champion wants to main event WrestleMania and more – 14th November 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 15 Nov 2019, 04:09 IST SHARE

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's short rumor roundup, we have 4 big stories to cover. Roman Reigns has named the WWE Superstar who will never leave the company while Wrestling Observer Online have reported some big news as well.

The rumour suggests that CM Punk rejected a big offer from All Elite Wrestling but before we get to that, let's take a look at the two big headline-makers of the day:

Jinder Mahal wants to main event WrestleMania

Jinder Mahal is currently recovering from an injury and in the meantime, setting goals for the future. The former WWE Champion wants to main event WrestleMania one day and he revealed that in a recent interview with Metro. He said:

That was tremendous, I got to win the United States Championship at WrestleMania! My goal is still to main event WrestleMania, so I still feel like I haven’t had that “WrestleMania moment” yet. I’ve been in the Andre the Giant Battle Royale, and the United States Championship match, but I still feel like I haven’t had my WrestleMania moment yet, the one I’m looking for. I’m going to keep working hard, and one of these years my goal is to have a main event title match and capture the WWE or Universal Championship. [H/T WrestleZone via Metro]

Jinder is not expected to be back any time soon. He is targetting a return in early 2020 and Royal Rumble is a possibility.

WWE scrap Intercontinental title change because of Wyatt vs Bryan

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer has reported that Daniel Bryan was originally pencilled to win the Intercontinental title before Survivor Series. The plan was for him to fight Roderick Strong and AJ Styles in the triple threat match at the pay-per-view but all that changed.

Now, Bryan is set to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship. Meltzer said:

“Daniel Bryan, I believe was going to be in the match with Roderick Strong and AJ [Styles], which would have been an absolutely incredible three-way. I just know that Nakamura was losing the title to someone. He was being programmed with Bryan. It could have been Ali [that he would have lost the title to]. When Bryan got moved into the Wyatt match, Nakamura is now not losing so that has changed. So they changed that booking. The rest of the card is largely announced." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura has kept hold of his IC title and will be a part of the triple threat match that involved AJ Styles and Roderick Strong.

1 / 3 NEXT