WWE Rumor Roundup: Another Superstar asks for release, backstage news on Randy Orton and more – 15th October 2019

Randy Orton

In today's roundup, we take a look at why Carmella and R-Truth were split in the WWE Draft, Bobby Lashley's take on his storyline with Lana and also why Seth Rollins burned down the Firefly Fun House on Monday Night RAW.

Also in today's roundup, we take a look at the lucrative offer CM Punk has got from another wrestling company! But before all that, let's get to the main headlines of the day:

Mike Kanellis asks for release

Mike Kanellis has revealed that he has asked for his release from WWE. The former 24/7 Champion just re-signed with the company a couple of months back but is not happy with the creative direction.

He took to Twitter last night to make it clear that he was looking to leave as there is no real opportunity for him to work in WWE. Mike also went on to reveal that he was frustrated, sad and angry with the situation and wanted to get out of it as soon as possible.

Maria Kanellis, meanwhile, took to Instagram to support her husband's decision. In doing so, she has also made it clear that she has not asked for her release but is fully supportive of her husband's decision to leave.

Mike is the 5th Superstar after Lio Rush, Luke Harper and The Revival to ask for a release this year.

Randy Orton to turn face!

Randy Orton has been a heel on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown for some time now and it looks like things are about to change. Cageside Seats via Observer report that the Legend Killer is set to turn face soon.

Orton was drafted to Monday Night RAW on the first night of the draft. The 13-time champion was the first pick of the Red brand in Round 2 of the draft. He is now set to lead Team Flair at Crown Jewel when they take on Team Hogan, led by Seth Rollins.

