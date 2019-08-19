WWE Rumor Roundup: Major announcement on RAW, reason Bray Wyatt's gimmick is to be altered, and more - 19 August, 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.93K // 19 Aug 2019, 22:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup ahead of WWE RAW, we take a look at a major announcement that WWE is set to make on the future of NXT, NXT Superstars who are not getting a move to main roster, and Matt Riddle's attacks on Goldberg.

Let's take a look at 19, August 2019's rumor roundup:

#1 WWE to announce NXT's move to USA Network

NXT

WWE are rumoured to make a huge announcement on this week's RAW, as they are set to reveal that NXT is going to air on USA Today, and move to Wednesday nights to compete with AEW.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon and WWE will announce a two-hour NXT show that will air on Wednesday to go head-to-head with AEW's new show on TNT which will debut on October 2nd.

SmackDown Live is set to move to FOX and will air on Friday nights, and this past week Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed that FOX were keen on airing NXT as well.

NXT currently airs on the WWE Network, which has a much smaller audience than USA Network or FOX. WWE's flagship show, RAW, currently airs on USA Network.

Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon wants USA Network to air NXT because it has a lesser chance of "losing" as wrestling fans "are used to the USA Network" but FOX Sports 1 is where UFC is aired, and has a different audience to WWE.

#2 Lesnar offered more salary than any other time in his career

Brock Lesnar

Advertisement

A few months ago, many fans thought that Brock Lesnar would return to the UFC and his WWE career would be nearing his end, but The Beast returned, and Wrestling Observer is reporting that the former Universal Champions earns more than any Superstar in the history of the pro wrestling business.

The report states that this was the reason he chose to stay in WWE rather than go to UFC to face Daniel Cormier.

1 / 3 NEXT