WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Intercontinental champion makes in-ring return, stipulation added to Seth Rollins vs The Fiend and more – 19th October 2019

Rollins vs The Fiend

In today's roundup, we take a look at Booker T's surprise pick to face Brock Lesnar, Luke Harper's comments after being split from Erick Rowan, and backstage news on the future plans for the women's division on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

But before all that, we look at The Fiend's possible new victim and the Hall of Famers who could be returning to RAW and SmackDown soon!

Let's kick things off with the two big headline makers of the day:

Former Intercontinental champion makes in-ring return

Finn Balor is back! The former Intercontinental champion has made his in-ring return after taking a short break. He has not been in action ever since he lost to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, and made his return to NXT recently.

Balor was involved in a one-on-one match against Kassius Ohno during the recent NXT live event in Portland, Oregon. The return was a victorious one and the former NXT champion is now being advertised for live events in Seattle, Vancouver, and Kelowna as well.

Stipulation added to Seth Rollins vs The Fiend

The WWE Universal title is set to be on the line once again as Seth Rollins defends it against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. The match is going to take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31st.

The two faced off at Hell In A Cell earlier, which ended after Rollins attacked Wyatt with a sledgehammer and the referee called off the match. Now, to avoid a similar outcome, WWE have revealed that the Falls Count Anywhere match cannot be stopped for any reason. The interesting stipulation will ensure one of the two emerges as the winner, at any cost.

Seth Rollins is expected to retain the title as he is on Monday Night RAW while Bray Wyatt was picked up by Friday Night SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

