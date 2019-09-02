WWE Rumor Roundup: Who really is in charge of NXT; Promising Superstar quits; massive match lined up for Sasha Banks, and more - 2nd September 2019

Today's WWE Rumor Roundup is ahead of the RAW show of 2nd September, 2019, just two weeks before the Clash of Champions PPV.

In today's roundup, we reveal a potentially huge match between Sasha Banks and Bayley, an NXT Superstar quitting, as well as who is really in charge of NXT - Triple H or Vince McMahon?

All that and more on the September 2, 2019 WWE rumor roundup:

#1 Who is in charge of NXT: Vince McMahon or Triple H

NXT is one of the best things to have happened to the WWE in a really long time, and it's quite obvious that Triple H is in charge of the brand, which has grown significantly and continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Many fans and wrestling journalists have given their say on who is really the man calling the shots for NXT - Vince McMahon or Triple H.

Triple H, in an interview with talkSPORT, revealed that McMahon has a say in NXT, but it's being mostly handled by him.

"When people talk about him (Vince McMahon), as a businessman, there are so many crazy misconceptions. The truth is, all of what we're doing in this business is here because of him. He took a failing industry, so to speak, in the '80s and turned it into a global phenomenon when nobody else had the foresight to do it.

"People look at it where it is today, and you hear them say negative things, and it's like, really? We signed billion-dollar deals with USA and Fox. I'm not sure that it's crumbling. [Vince] is also smart enough to understand the things that we do and where they go and how and the pieces of it. In simple terms, he's not involved [with NXT]. Yeah, he's gonna have say in some things like the brand sits and the marketing of it with USA and clearly, whatever he wants to do, at the end of the day. But at this point in time, he's basically said, 'Go make this thing a success'," said Triple H. (H/T Fightful)

