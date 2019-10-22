WWE Rumor Roundup: More Superstars set to be released, Seth Rollins takes shot at Vince McMahon and more – 21st October 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 223 // 22 Oct 2019, 03:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and Vince McMahon

In today's roundup, our top story is of Randy Orton and 4 other WWE Superstars who have been linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling. But before that, there is some injury news regarding a New Day star, The Street Profits and Matt Riddle hitting iconic finishers and more!

Let's get started with the two headline-makers right now:

More Superstars set to be released?

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that WWE are likely to release a few more Superstars soon. The report comes on the same day as Randy Orton teasing a move to All Elite Wrestling.

Luke Harper and Mike Kanellis have also revealed that they had asked for their release, but WWE have not yet given them what they asked for. Alvarez said:

“I was told today, there may be more [releases] coming. Who knows? Morale has not been good for a long time, but apparently the morale has taken an even bigger hit since October 1st. If you recall, the belief within WWE … their idea was ‘Oh my god, we’re going to FOX and a new boom period is going to kick off.”

Seth Rollins takes a shot at Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins was recorded by a fan saying Vince McMahon is the reason why he does not get to wear his white outfit anymore. The WWE Universal champion has been wearing themed ring gears ad the white one was something the fans loved.

However, it looks like Vince is not a big fan of it and Rollins has taken a shot at him while revealing to the fan the reason for him not wearing the gear. He said:

"No, Vince won't let me wear it. He doesn't understand that people think this is the coolest gear that they've ever seen. He doesn't get it. I get that question more than anything else. I mean, it's just huge man. I think it's in the archive. I gave it to the archivist guy and he puts it up in all the Axxesses and stuff."

1 / 5 NEXT