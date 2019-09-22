WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon wants to push former tag champion, Massive changes to RAW and SmackDown planned and more – 21st September 2019

Vince Mcmahon

In today's roundup, we take a look at Vince McMahon's role in Brock Lesnar appearing on SmackDown Live, WWE's massive changes to RAW and SmackDown, the TV personality who could appear on Monday Night RAW soon and more!

But first, let's kick off with the top rumor of the day:

Vince McMahon picks the next Superstar to get a massive push

Earlier this week, reports suggested that Vince McMahon was not happy with Cedric Alexander's push and was planning to end it. The rumours emerged after the former 205 Live star was crushed by AJ Styles in the Clash of Champions kickoff show.

Now, Wrestling Observer Newsletter are reporting that Vince is keen on pushing a star, who has just gotten back to the scene. Chad Gable has reportedly impressed the chairman and is in line to get a huge push as per the newsletter. The report:

“Even though Gable is doing this gimmick that screams undercard babyface, we’re told Vince [McMahon] really likes and appreciates him and considers this a push.”

Massive changes to RAW and SmackDown planned

Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown are set for a facelift according to WrestleVotes. This comes very close to the blue brand's move to FOX Network.

This coming week of TV is the final week with the current entrance stage. Both RAW & SmackDown are getting an updated, fresh feeling set. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 21, 2019

They report that the shows will have new sets after this week and they will not be identical. Reports of such a change have been going on for a while, but nothing was done so far.

SmackDown Live's next episode will be on the 24th of September – the final show before it moves to the FOX Network. The show will also be dropping 'Live' from the name, while also getting a new logo.

The updated logo is set for a nostalgic look but with a modern twist. Fans have been impressed with it so far and reports suggest that FOX will be using cinematic camera angles as well on the show.

