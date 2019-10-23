WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar out for 9 months, Randy Orton's contract status and more – 22nd October 2019

Big update on Randy Orton!

RAW was full of surprises last night as Kevin Owens came out to attack AJ Styles, while everyone was expecting John Morrison or Matt Riddle to partner with The Street Profits.

In today's roundup, we take a look at what happened after Monday Night RAW went off air, and some big news on Drew McIntyre! But before that, we kick things off with the two big headline makers of the day:

Xavier Woods out for 9 months

Xavier Woods suffered an Achilles injury during a Live Event in Sydney yesterday. The New Day star is now set to be out for at least 9 months according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer said:

"I think it was a tear, but that’s not 100%. But everybody in the company was talking like it was a tear. The company has not released the actual injury other than it was an Achilles injury.

:But it seems pretty bad, and that’s what I heard that it’s bad. If it’s an Achilles tendon tear, then it would be a long, there would be surgery and a long recuperation period, you know nine months or longer. So, yeah, he was just bouncing off the ropes essentially, and just went down.

"Yeah, you know, it’s one of those freak things, it’s probably, like a lot of these injuries, it’s probably one of those things where it’s a combination of a freak thing and perhaps overwork."

Randy Orton's contract status

Randy Orton stunned the WWE Universe with a cryptic post on Monday. The former WWE champion teased a move to All Elite Wrestling and the fans were buzzing about the possible move for the entire day.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has some backstage news regarding the same. He reports that Orton's contract expires only in 2020 but could be extended if WWE want to. He said:

"Information was volunteered up by multiple WWE Wrestlers, employees, whatever you want to call it, tons of employees, backstage workers and talent, that Randy Orton's deal was not just up next year, but next summer. And several of the people he has tagged, obviously, have contracts coming up. Luke Harper, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, but Randy Orton had signed a 10 year deal in 2010."

"So, it was assumed that his deal was up in 2020 but based on the provisions that WWE has enacted on contracts, that have been extended, we have seen that with Dash Wilder, and with Jeff Hardy and with Rey Mysterio in the past, they've frozen contracts."

