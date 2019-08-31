WWE Rumor Roundup: Former WWE champion 'in the dark' about return, AOP almost make RAW return and more – 30 August 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's rumor roundup, we take a look at the backstage news regarding another WWE Draft, Enzo and Cass' reported return and the former WWE champion who is waiting to return to the ring! We start off with the big news coming in – massive changes to SmackDown Live when it debuts on the FOX network!

SmackDown Live set to undergo massive changes!

SmackDown Live is set to move to the FOX network in October and that's common knowledge right now. Now, Stone Cold Steve Austin has tweeted out a trailer ahead of the move and it's just brilliant!

Oh Hell Yeah!!! Can’t wait for Smackdown on FOX. #FridayNightSmackDown pic.twitter.com/lFx3tvTLGf — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 30, 2019

As seen in the video (tweet) above, SmackDown Live is set to become just SmackDown once again. Adding to this, the show will move from Tuesday to Friday when the move takes place.

What's more interesting is the new logo unveiled at the very end of the video. WWE and FOX have gone in with a retro look with a modern twist for the logo and the fans just love it. October 4th just can't come quick enough!

Tag team almost makes return on Monday Night RAW

The tag-team turmoil match on Monday Night RAW this week was an interesting one. With Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode coming out as winners, it made it even more unexpected.

Now, Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live reports that WWE were considering bringing AOP back for the match. Akam and Rezar have been out of action for some time now and it would have been brilliant to see them return and win the tag team turmoil match.

However, officials decided not to use them and there is no word why they did not go ahead with the plan. In case you didn't know, AOP made a return in July when they faced Ali and Matt Hardy at a WWE Live Event at SmackDown Live in July.

AOP are very likely to return to the WWE TV in the coming weeks with a draft also taking place soon.

