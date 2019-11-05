WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon rejects interesting storyline, original plans for Brock Lesnar and more – 4th November 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at what AJ Styles has to say about the incidents after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the relationship between WWE and GEA and also the big news coming in about the WWE Hall of Famer putting his career next year!

Without further ado, let's begin with the two headline-makers:

Vince McMahon rejects Randy Orton's storyline idea

Randy Orton and The Revival were working together earlier this year and it looked like they were set to become the heel fraction everyone wanted in the show. However, things were cut short quickly and now they are on different brands.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that Randy Orton was keen on working with The Revival and pitched ideas to Vince McMahon directly. THe WWE Chairman was not interested in them and rejected it. Sean Ross Sapp reports:

"We're told by multiple sources that Orton pushed to do more work with them [The Revival], even going as far as pitching a faction to Vince McMahon personally. The idea fell on deaf ears and Orton and the Revival were put on different brands in the WWE draft."

Orton teased a move to All Elite Wrestling last month and reports suggest that his contract expires next year. The Revival were also linked with moves to AEW but WWE did not grant them their release and have been trying to tie them down to new contracts.

Original plans for Brock Lesnar

Renee Young teased a 'big announcement' on WWE Backstage last week but things changed quickly. Reports now suggest that the announcement was supposed to be about Brock Lesnar moving to RAW.

The Beast Incarnate and Paul Heymar instead had to open the show on SmackDown as the WWE Superstars who traveled to Saudi Arabia could not reach back on time. The WWE champion has set his sights on Rey Mysterio after the attack on him at Crown Jewel.

