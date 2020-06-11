WWE Rumor Roundup: 4-time World Champion in backstage altercation; Lesnar and Goldberg 'mad' at Superstar for his conduct; Heat on Orton - 10 June 2020

Backstage agent reveals interesting details about Vince McMahon, and more!

Take a look at the biggest WWE updates and rumors from the day!

Lesnar/Orton

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest updates and rumors from the world of WWE. On today's edition, we will take a look at the backstage heat on certain Superstars for breaking unwritten rules in WWE.

As per a recent report, WWE legend Shawn Michaels was in a heated debate with a certain backstage producer over the current political climate in the US. Apart from that, we will also take a look at the original plans WWE had for 12-time Champion before they had to make changes due to a sudden announcement.

So let us take a look at the 5 biggest rumors and updates of the day:

#5 WWE Icon Shawn Michaels gets into a backstage altercation

25 years since the first In Your House... less than 25 minutes until #NXTTakeOver: In Your House.



Show-stealer of the night prediction:

A toss up between the #WWENXT Women’s Championship match and @JohnnyGargano vs. @RealKeithLee for the North American title.



Let’s do this! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 7, 2020

Shawn Michaels is known to be one of the most easy-going people backstage. However, a recent incident taking place backstage during NXT TakeOver: In Your House riled up The Showstopper who allegedly lost his cool.

While the report suggests that Michaels did not create a scene and handled the situation professionally, it was clear that the Hall of Famer was infuriated. Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

Fightful has an interesting tidbit about Shawn Michaels getting into a heated discussion with a producer at WWE during TakeOver: In Your House over current social issues.

As per the report, the producer made a remark saying that everyone in America is treated equally - something that did not go down well with Shawn Michaels. Michaels explained facts about the inequality and racial systems in America, although it is said that he was quite angry.

Shawn Michaels is a former 4-time World Champion in WWE as well as a 2-time Hall of Famer. He is currently a big part of handling NXT along with Triple H and Road Dogg.

