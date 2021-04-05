WWE Rumor Roundup: 41-year old superstar announces retirement, Edge frustrated, another big name could be joining AEW, Cesaro insulted - 5th April 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring the biggest and most interesting stories from the world of WWE to you.

In today's edition, we will take a look at why WWE legend Edge got frustrated in WWE, backstage differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, and much more.

With The Big Show and Christian joining AEW in the past few months, many more WWE icons have shown interest in joining AEW. It is possible that a former WWE Champion may also be seen in AEW soon.

Let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors and stories of today:

#5 WWE Superstar Edge was frustrated after his match with John Cena

One was motivated by a quest to be recognized. The other by a need for redemption.



Together, it made for the perfect storm.#WWEUntold: @EdgeRatedR vs. @RealMickFoley: #WrestleMania 22 is streaming now on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/piEXd5wOFX — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 4, 2021

Edge spoke about his WWE Championship match with John Cena at the 2006 Royal Rumble on an episode of WWE Untold. The Rater R Superstar stated that he was furious after he lost the WWE Championship to Cena at the PPV.

Though Edge believed he had worked hard and deserved a long reign with the WWE Championship, he lost the title just weeks after winning it via an MITB cash-in.

Edge also spoke about his hardcore match against Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22 which took place soon after he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena:

Advertisement

“That [losing to John Cena] made me mad because I felt like I was doing everything I could on my end and I was very motivated, and then in talking to Mick Foley I realized that he was just as motivated to get that moment and to help me, to help me solidify myself as a main-event player here, to help me change the perception in the fans’ eyes.”

So much when into this match. There’s a lot to tell. We were all out to prove ourselves. And that’s a dangerous combination with the people involved. Streaming now on @peacockTV & @WWENetwork it’s Edge vs Foley #Untold pic.twitter.com/yoQ0URJ1cJ — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 4, 2021

Edge later went on to become a multi-time World Champion in WWE. He will be looking to add another title to his resume at WrestleMania 37 when he takes on Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship.

1 / 5 NEXT