WWE Rumor Roundup: 5-time World Champion allegedly not liked backstage, Huge names not interested in working with former Universal Champion, The Rock's future

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks.

Wrestlemania 39 is right around the corner, and WWE is scrambling to put forth the best card they can. However, with the show just two months away, not even a single match has been locked in for now. Fans can expect a major match for Bray Wyatt to take place at the show. However, there is a problem.

3) Bray Wyatt to face Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania 39

MachineShaheen ⭕️ @ShaFiend101 I know @Windham6 said he is #UncleHowdy , but a part of me thinks that isn’t quite true. I still speculate we’re getting Fiend vs Howdy at mania. Howdy has manipulated everything. What do you guys think? #BrayWyatt I know @Windham6 said he is #UncleHowdy, but a part of me thinks that isn’t quite true. I still speculate we’re getting Fiend vs Howdy at mania. Howdy has manipulated everything. What do you guys think? #BrayWyatt https://t.co/9UIBemtASv

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year but is yet to have his first televised match. He will face LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has recently stated that Wyatt will likely face Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania because top names refused to work with him.

''I mean, Bray’s a merch seller, and Bray’s over, and you have to do something with him, and the top guys probably want to avoid him, because his history with top guys, I mean, what did Bret Hart say, ‘you go in as a 10 and come out as a 6?'” said Meltzer

It is not clear at this point who is really behind the Uncle Howdy mask. The prominent speculation is that it is none other than Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas. Ever since his return, Wyatt has been involved in an angle with Uncle Howdy, so it would make sense for them to have a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

2) CM Punk is still unpopular backstage at WWE

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 CM Punk’s performance at the 2010 Royal Rumble doesn’t get enough love. My man was out there racking up eliminations and cutting promos in between the entrances CM Punk’s performance at the 2010 Royal Rumble doesn’t get enough love. My man was out there racking up eliminations and cutting promos in between the entrances 🔥https://t.co/vgecHlKaJs

Wade Keller of PWTorch stated that Sasha Banks is not very popular backstage in WWE and has her critics. He also stated that while Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, isn't very popular, she is still on as unpopular as 5-time world champion CM Punk. He also stated that there is a good reason why many don't like her.

''On the PWTorch VIP podcast, Wade Keller said that while Mercedes Moné isn’t “CM Punk level of unpopular” at WWE, “she has her critics, and the details I’ve been given indicate that she’s earned it.” He brought this up while saying he’s not surprised the former Sasha Banks apparently didn’t come to terms for a return to WWE or for an AEW debut'' (H/t:Cagesideseats)

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling when he joined AEW after a sabbatical of seven years. However, his run with the company did not go well either, as he locked horns with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The parties had a physical fight backstage, following which Punk is still off-screen on AEW.

1) Potential plans for The Rock and Roman Reigns

Xero News @NewsXero There is talks of the mens rumble main eventing the Royal Rumble event.



Due to



Rock winning the Rumble & being confronted face to face by Roman Reigns and the usual point to the Mania logo, was being discussed at one point. There is talks of the mens rumble main eventing the Royal Rumble event.Due to Rock winning the Rumble & being confronted face to face by Roman Reigns and the usual point to the Mania logo, was being discussed at one point.

Even though it has not yet been confirmed, there are still expectations that The Rock will finally be returning to WWE this year to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Xero News has reported that the current plan is for The Great One to win the Royal Rumble and confront his cousin, The Tribal Chief, at the end of the show.

It was also said that the Men's Royal Rumble match is likely to main-event the show for that purpose. Multiple reports have stated that The Rock's return isn't locked in yet, and it all depends on whether the former WWE Champion can find dates to work on from his busy schedule.

