WWE Rumor Roundup: 4 major Superstars to switch brands; Massive title change at Clash of Champions, and more - 7th September 2019

Nishant Jayaram

Today's rumor roundup is a packed one which features several interesting stories, just a week away from the Clash of Champions PPV.

We have news of Superstars switching brands, an NXT Superstar with locker room heat, a huge title change at Clash of Champions, changes to both RAW and SmackDown in the next few weeks, and more.

Let's have a look at the rumor roundup of 7th September, 2019.

#1 Four major Superstars to switch brands?

Becky Lynch back on SmackDown?

SmackDown Live's Fox deal comes into effect next month, when the blue brand will air on Fox and switch to Friday nights on October 4, 2019. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had reported in July that the Wild Card rule would end soon, and recent reports have revealed that WWE want to implement the brand split properly.

This means that RAW Superstars will not be able to go to SmackDown and vice versa. Now, a photoshoot for Fox's SmackDown debut has featured four RAW Superstars - Alexa Bliss, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Becky Lynch. While it's too early to say what this actually means, there could be a possibility that the four may move over to the blue brand.

The photoshoot also featured two SmackDown Live Superstars - Randy Orton and Mandy Rose.

Based on this WWE photoshoot for FOX, it looks like Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch could be moving back to SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/tY9ahm4y0g — Angel - WrestlingNews.co Owner (@AngelAramboles) September 7, 2019

#2 Title change at Clash of CHampions

Strowman and Rollins to lose their titles?

At Clash of Champions, we will see Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins compete in two matches, where they will defend their RAW Tag Team titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and then face each other for Rollins' Universal title.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Rollins and Strowman could lose their titles and turn on each other in the tag team match, to set up their singles match later that night.

Rollins and Strowman won the titles from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the August 19 RAW show.

