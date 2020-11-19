WWE Rumor Roundup: 7-time World Champion 'done' with the company, The Undertaker teases match with The Fiend and more - 19th November 2020

Welcome to today's WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and get you all the latest stories from the world of WWE. There are tons of stories to cover, but we have narrowed it down to the top five that need to be reported once again.

We have some interesting backstage news on a match happening at WWE Survivor Series, while there are rumors that the company could change the name of a SmackDown Superstar as well. Before we get to all that, let us get past the headline-makers of the day.

#5 The Undertaker vs. The Fiend in WWE soon?

WWE will bid farewell to The Undertaker this Sunday at Survivor Series, but rumors of him having one more match in the company will never end. The Phenom is completing 30 years in WWE, and despite him saying he is done in the ring, Vince McMahon seems to lure him back in.

Today's rumors of The Undertaker possibly facing 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt have started because of The Deadman himself. He was on WWE The Bump when he heaped praise on The Fiend and said:

"This iteration now, I mean, the possibilities are limitless. Because he has really taken his character to the next level. It's original and it's so different from what everybody else does. It's so thought-provoking and it draws emotions from people."

The Undertaker mentioned that he would have loved to work with The Fiend, and that has got the WWE Universe abuzz. The rumors of the two facing off soon are already going around after The Phenom said:

"I would love to have been able to work a program with The Fiend. I mean my goodness, there's no telling what kinda matches we'd come up with. You know, just due to the strength of his character and obviously The Undertaker character. It would have been something else. It might have been a buried alive swamp match from Alcatraz. The possibilities would be limitless with those two characters."

WWE Universe is expecting The Fiend to attack or at least confront The Undertaker at Survivor Series this Sunday.