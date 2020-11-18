Potential spoiler on Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series 2020 this Sunday is set to feature Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown going up against each other for brand supremacy. One of the marquee matches announced for Survivor Series is the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn taking on the United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the match is likely to end with Bobby Lashley, the CEO of The Hurt Business, squashing Sami Zayn.

“Even though Sami Zayn is much better than Bobby Lashley, they’re gonna work it as a squash.”

If WWE does end up taking this path at Survivor Series, it might not go down well with the fans as well as critiques. It was only recently when Booker T praised Sami Zayn heavily and booking him to lose his match and get squashed would damage his momentum and make him look like a weak champion.

What to expect from WWE Survivor Series 2020?

WWE Survivor Series is set to feature six massive RAW vs. SmackDown matches. Men and women of both the brands will clash in the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match. RAW Women's Champion Asuka will take on the SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day will take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

The likely main-event of WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature the Universal Champion Roman Reigns go one-on-one with the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. It was Randy Orton who was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns, but Drew McIntyre beat him this week on RAW to win the WWE title and replace him in the massive 'Champion vs. Champion' match at Survivor Series this Sunday.

Other than all these matches, Survivor Series 2020 will feature the Final Farewell of The Undertaker. After an incredible three-decade-long career, The Phenom will bid farewell to the fans at the very pay-per-view where he debuted back in 1990.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage and results of WWE Survivor Series 2020.